Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix's Adaptation Of Diane Cardwell's Memoir 'Rockaway'

Scandal actor Kerry Washington turn is gearing up for a challenging role for Netflix's upcoming project. The upcoming film adaption of a famous memoir on Netflix will have a reputable cast and crew. Check out more details of the American actor's forthcoming project.

Kerry Washington to play Journalist-turned-Surfer

According to a report by Variety, the streaming giant Netflix is preparing for a full length feature film, which is an adaptation of Diane Cardwell's memoir titled Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life. ABC drama series Scandal's Kerry Washington is roped in to play the lead role in the movie titled Rockaway. Penned by NAACP Image Award winner Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Washington will play the role of a Journalist-turned-Surfer as well as produce the movie.

The plot of the movie will revolve around a Manhattan journalist discovering the power of surfing on eclectic Rockaway Beach. The surfer then goes on a path of self-discovery and find romance whilst running away from her familiar comfortable life.

More on Netlfix's Memoir

The movie will be bankrolled by notable producers such as Liza Chasin, Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone and Todd Shuster from 3dot Productions, Simpson Street and Aevitas Entertainment, respectively. Cardwell and Margaret Chernin are set to executive produce the project.

Kerry Washington on the work front

The 44-year-old actor has been in numerous notable movies and series over the year. She was last seen in Netflix's musical comedy movie titled The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy. Movies like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Fantastic Four, 30,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and Django Unchained are some of the biggest hits of her career. She has also appeared in several successful dramas How to Get Away with Murder, Psych, Little Fires Everywhere, Law & Order and Deadline.

The actor has several projects lined up for the upcoming months in her kitty. Set to star and produce in Lionsgate's upcoming production tilted Shadow Force. She will also be seen in the acting and executive producer's role in Universal Pictures' 24/7. In a film adaptation of Soman Chainani's The School for Good and Evil, Washington will play the role of Professor Clarissa Dovey.

