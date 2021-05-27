Kevin Clark From 'School Of Rock' Passes Away At 32 After Getting Hit By Car

On May 26, 2021, actor and musician Kevin Clark passed away at the age of 32, reported People. The actor was struck by a car while he was riding his bicycle in the Avondale neighbourhood in Chicago. Chicago police, however, did not reveal Kevin's identity but confirmed to the outlet that the cyclist in the accident was a 32-year-old male. Kevin Clark's cause of death was revealed to be blunt force injuries from the collision.

Details about Kevin Clark's car accident

Kevin was heading westbound crossing North-Western when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata car that was going southbound on Western. The actor was in critical condition before he was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 2.04 am. The director of communications for the Cook County Bureau of Administration, Natalia Derevyanny, said his death was an accident. The driver, who was a 20-year-old female, was issued unspecified citations. The incident remains under investigation, reported the outlet.

Kevin was featured as a kid drummer, Freddy Jones, in School of Rock in 2003 at the age of 12. The actor continued his musical journey into his adulthood. His last project was the band Jessie Bess and the Intentions. The actor's mother Allison Clark revealed the band had its first live show on Saturday, reported the Chicago Sun-Times. Speaking to the outlet, Kevin's mother told that her son played in various bands. She said that the band was "unbelievably fantastic and they would've gone somewhere". She added Kevin was a 'raw talent' who got "a heart of gold". She added that Kevin "just kind of" shone during his appearance in School of Rock and "he took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward".

Kevin Clark's death has shocked many of his friends from the entertainment industry. His co-actor from School of Rock, Jack Black took to his official Instagram handle and paid tribute to the late musician. He dropped a collage picture and penned an emotional caption. He wrote, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community".

Co-actor, Miranda Cosgrave, too, paid tribute to the late musician. She dropped a throwback picture featuring the cast members from School of Rock. As for the caption, she wrote, "Stunned and saddened by this news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin".

IMAGE: JACK BLACK'S INSTAGRAM

