Kevin Spacey Resumes Shoot In America For The First Time After Sexual Assault Scandal

Actor Kevin Spacey is back in America to shoot for his upcoming movie after a brief hiatus. The actor had been keeping a low profile ever since allegations of sexual assault against him started emerging in 2017. As per reports, Spacey will be shooting in America for his movie Peter Five Eight.

Kevin Spacey resumes shoot on American soils

As per TMZ, Kevin Spacey was spotted shooting on the American soils for the first time since his sexual assault scandal in 2017. The actor, who was removed from several high profile projects following his scandal was seen shooting in Dunsmuir, CA, for his new movie titled Peter Five Eight. Spacey's first movie role post-scandal was for The Man Who Drew God, but he had to travel all the way to Italy to do it. As per photos shared by TMZ, Kevin was seen wearing an all-black ensemble and smiling on the sets of the movie.

On October 29, 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey, while appearing to be intoxicated, made a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Rapp had also shared this story in a 2001 interview with The Advocate, but Spacey's name was redacted from publication to avoid legal disputes and public outings. Spacey released a statement via his social media handles and said that he did not remember the encounter, but that he owed Rapp "the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour" if he had behaved as asserted.

Apart from Rapp, fifteen others also came forward alleging similar abuse, including Boston anchorwoman Heather Unruh, who asserted that Spacey sexually assaulted her son. Filmmaker Tony Montana, actor Roberto Cavazos, Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry and eight people other who worked on House of Cards too raised similar allegations. Following the charges, streaming service Netflix cut ties with Spacey, shelving his film Gore and removing him from the last season of House of Cards. His role as J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott's film All the Money in the World was reshot with Christopher Plummer in his place. Spacey appeared in the film Billionaire Boys Club in 2018, the makers of the movie in a statement said that they had not replaced Spacey because the movie had been shot in 2016 prior to the allegations.

Image: Kevin Spacey' Instagram