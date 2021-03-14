Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom's Relationship Timeline: What Led To The Couple's Divorce?

Khloe Kardashian is an American model and media personality. She is part of the cast, along with her family in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a reality TV series that first released in 2007. The model, in 2009, met former basketball player Lamar Odom and within three weeks of dating, the couple reportedly tied the knot. The couple reportedly filed their divorce in December 2013.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's marriage

Former professional basketball player, Lamar Odom was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association. Odom has won championships in 2009 and 2010 and later was named the National Basketball Association Sixth Man of the Year in 2011. Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian met in August 2009 and got hitched a month later. The already famous Khloe started making her way to the headlines due to her quick marriage to an NBA player. Odom also became a permanent fixture on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's marriage was also featured on the show.

Image Source: A still from Keeping Up With The Kardashians

More on Khloe & Lamar

The famous couple in 2011 started their own show Khloe & Lamar on E! Network. The show detailed the couple's daily life and their struggles when Khloe's brother moved in with them and ran for two seasons. The first season of the show premiered on April 10, 2011. However, it was speculated that the couple who seemed happy on their show, was facing various troubles off-screen.

The couple's separation

Reportedly, Odom was cheating on Khloe and also became a drug addict. In August 2013, it was also reported that Lamar went missing for 72 hours which led Khloe to file for their divorce in December 2013. However, in 2015, Khloe had to pause their proceedings of divorce due to Lamar's drug overdose in a brothel in Nevada. Lamar, who faced several strokes and heart attacks due to the overdose entered in comatose for several months. Khloe, who helped her husband to recover found Lamar drinking six months post his release from the hospital. Kardashian filed her divorce again which was finalised in December 2016.

Image Source: Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's Instagram

