Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence On Her Relationship Status

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her current relationship. The reality star said that she is single and focusing on her kids right now. Khloe also revealed she is not ready to commit to a relationship right now. The confession came after Khloe recently interacted with a fan on Twitter.

A fan asked "Who's your man currently?" to which the model replied, "Who has time for a man lol...I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real...No man right now...He's in my prayers too ha!"

Check out the tweet here:

Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 6, 2023

More on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating on and off since 2016. The ex-couple also shares two kids between them. They finally called it quits in the last months of 2022. Thompson is also the father of two children with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig named Theo and Prince.

Khloe and Tristan broke up for good when she discovered Tristan had an affair and fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The reality star was also previously married to Lamar Odom before their divorce.

Earlier in January, Khloe and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, participated in a lie detector test. To dispel any misconceptions, when Kourtney asked Khloe if she was still sleeping with Tristan, her ex-boyfriend. The reality star's replied negatively, and it was confirmed to be the truth.

One of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Khloe, rose to fame after appearing on her family reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.