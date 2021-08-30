Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Trolls: 'You Create Narrative That Fits What You Choose'

American socialite Khloe Kardashian recently clapped back at netizens on various social media platforms who were creating fake news about her on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The reality TV star replied to them without referring to the exact fake news. Kardashian wrote that one creates a narrative that fits what he/she chooses to believe.

HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Khloe Kardashian reacted to the social media critics who created fake news about her. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tweeted, "HA! some of y'all really just makeup anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on. The truth is never good enough... or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe".

As soon as Kardashian's tweet was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to extend their support. A fan tweeted, "It’s shocking how many people try to spread hate it’s just jealousy." Another one wrote, "Yes, that’s what they do. Makes me crazy too." A netizen chipped in, "Haters will be haters @khloekardashian the ones who support you will be the ones who actually care about you. I love you. Keep your head up, sweet soul."

Responding to her fans, Kardashian added, "It’s pathetic but also infuriating all at the same time. People coming at me as if they know anything. GTFOH." Khloe further also responded to several tweets and alleged that the 'incorrect narratives' were 'terrorising' her.

It’s pathetic but also infuriating all at the same time. People coming at me as if they know anything. GTFOH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

Haters will be haters @khloekardashian the ones who support you will be the ones who actually care about you. I love you. Keep your head up sweet soul 🥰 — 💝Alexis💝 (@AlexisSchmidt97) August 29, 2021

Yes, that’s what they do. Makes me crazy too — scw101 (@badgirlblond) August 29, 2021

It’s shocking how many people try to spread hate it’s just jealousy 💋 — sadie (@sadie84427724) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the American socialite spent the Saturday night with her ex-beau, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a three-year-old daughter named True Thompson. The former couple had attended a birthday party for American professional basketball player, LeBron James' wife, Savannah Brinson.

Several pictures from the meet have been making rounds on the internet. The pictures show the friendly exes enjoying the birthday bash and hanging out together as Hollywood singer Giveon performed at the party that was held in West Hollywood, California. Kardashian, too, took to Instagram and posted a bunch of pictures featuring herself.

Khole Kardashian can be seen dressed in a body-hugging black coloured Balenciaga dress. She flaunted her toned physique as she leaned on a black SUV. According to the news agency, ANI, Khloe and Tristan split up in the month of June. They had arrived at the party separately. Reportedly, they have remained firm on the decision that they would maintain a healthy relationship in order to co-parent their daughter together.

