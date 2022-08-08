Khloe Kardashian Parts Ways With Boyfriend After Welcoming Baby With Ex Tristan Thompson?

After Kim Kardashian’s breakup news with Pete Davidson shocked fans, her sister Khloe Kardashian’s split with her mystery man, a private equity investor has also started to make rounds on social media. The news came to light after Khloé and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via a surrogate, this month.

Khloe Kardashian breaks up with her new boyfriend?

According to reports by E! News, The Kardashians star broke up with her boyfriend who she began dating earlier this year after being introduced by sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party. An insider close to the star informed the International media outlet that the relationship between Khloé Kardashian and the private equity investor, whose identity was never disclosed, "slowly fizzled" out over the last few weeks.

This means that when the breakup occurred, Khloe had already become a mother of two. Apart from this, the source even reflected on the 38-year-old reality star’s current frame of mind and said, “Khloé is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work," further noting, "Khloé is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush."

The insider cleared the air of speculations that claim whether Khloe will reconcile with Thompson post-split and added that "There is no chance of reconciliation. Khloé has fully moved on and has been very clear in that.” Apart from the newborn, both Khloe and Thompson also share a four-year-old daughter, True.

Meanwhile, as per the reports of People, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy arrived via the process of surrogacy. The rep. also told the portal that the couple and the Kardashian-Jenner family have not yet decided on the name of the baby. For the unversed, Khloe and Tristan had always had an on-and-off relationship as the couple started dating each other in 2016, following which they were blessed with a baby girl in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting again. However, after multiple cheating scandals, Khloe and Tristan finally parted ways, but the couple continue to co-parent their child.

