Khloe Kardashian's Time Capsule Idea On KUWTK Finale Receives Love From Fans On Twitter

The reality television series revolving around the Kardashian-Jenner family, Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on E! for over two decades. With the show coming to an end, the KUWTK finale went on air on June 10, 2021, in which Khloe Kardashian was seen wanting to do a ‘time capsule’ for the members to look back at, years from now. Ever since the last episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season aired, fans have been sharing their thoughts about Khloe’s time capsule idea and while some have been adoring the concept, a few others have found elements of humour in it already.

Fans show love to Khloe's idea

The end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20 has entailed a huge variety of mixed reactions from its fans about Khloe’s time capsule idea that everyone partook in. One fan took to Twitter to share that they will be waiting for the unveiling of the time capsule in 15 years. Another fan sent the KUWTK cast her best wishes for their future plans while expressing how she would want to watch their interviews whenever the time capsules are opened later on. A few others simply showed their love to Khloe Kardashian for her idea of the time capsule video.

#KUWTK I can’t wait for the unveiling of the time capsule in 15 years. I’m crying. A legacy coming to an end…for us too, as viewers. We will never be the same. 💔Love you all @khloekardashian @KimKardashian @kourtneykardash @KendallJenner @KylieJenner @ScottDisick @KrisJenner — OceanBlueJeans (@oceanbluejeans) June 11, 2021

@KimKardashian @khloekardashian @kourtneykardash @KrisJenner when u all open up that time capsule we want to watch the interviews also.. best of luck in all your future endeavors.. we miss u all already — Reba marie wilson (@Rebamariewilso3) June 11, 2021

Amazing job on the time capsule video, @khloekardashian!! #KUWTK — Colin Brinkley (@cb_yellowjacket) June 11, 2021

Loved the time capsule idea. Loved all the the flashbacks. So many good memories! will miss #KUWTK — Nida (@nidzi1k) June 11, 2021

I love your idea @khloekardashian for the time capsule! It’s so sweet! #KUWTK — maddy (@maddyxgrier) June 11, 2021

Some fans humour Kim, Kylie and Kendall

On the other hand, many KUWTK lovers found something funny about it too. “Of course Kim and Kylie put things from their own business ventures in the time capsule,” read a fan’s tweet with a laughing emoji. Another fan found it funny how when it was her turn, Kim Kardashian put the perfume in the time capsule. Further, while laughing about it, they even reminisced the time when Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian took Scott Disick’s help to pretend to sue Kim.

Of course Kim and Kylie put things from their own business ventures in the time capsule 😂 — Kate Chancey (@adatewithkate) June 11, 2021

It's funny how Kim put that perfume in the time capsule. Remember that Khloe and Kourtney got Scott to pretend he was their lawyer Patrick Bateman and they were going to sue her?! 😂 @khloekardashian @kourtneykardash @KimKardashian @ScottDisick #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians — Reid Ascot (@ReidAscot) June 11, 2021

When Khloe Kardashian tweeted out, “Is it normal to still be crying? #KUWTK,” a fan opened up saying she will cry until the time capsules are finally opened by everyone. Khloe’s sister, Kim took to her Twitter handle to appreciate the former’s idea too. Calling the time capsule idea ‘amazing,’ she shared how excited she is to revisit the memories with it, in 20 years.

i will be crying until you all open the time capsule😭 #KUWTK — casey⁷ is hugging harvey (@bangtanhrvy) June 11, 2021

How amazing is this time capsule video Khloé came up with! Can’t wait to watch it and look back at all of these memories in 20 years! #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2021

Promo Image: Khloé Kardashian Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.