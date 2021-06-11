Last Updated:

Khloe Kardashian's Time Capsule Idea On KUWTK Finale Receives Love From Fans On Twitter

Khloe Kardashian's idea to end KUWTK with a 'time capsule' has touched the hearts of the show's fans. Read what they had to say about it, here.

The reality television series revolving around the Kardashian-Jenner family, Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on E! for over two decades. With the show coming to an end, the KUWTK finale went on air on June 10, 2021, in which Khloe Kardashian was seen wanting to do a ‘time capsule’ for the members to look back at, years from now. Ever since the last episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season aired, fans have been sharing their thoughts about Khloe’s time capsule idea and while some have been adoring the concept, a few others have found elements of humour in it already.

Fans show love to Khloe's idea 

The end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20 has entailed a huge variety of mixed reactions from its fans about Khloe’s time capsule idea that everyone partook in. One fan took to Twitter to share that they will be waiting for the unveiling of the time capsule in 15 years. Another fan sent the KUWTK cast her best wishes for their future plans while expressing how she would want to watch their interviews whenever the time capsules are opened later on. A few others simply showed their love to Khloe Kardashian for her idea of the time capsule video.

Some fans humour Kim, Kylie and Kendall 

On the other hand, many KUWTK lovers found something funny about it too. “Of course Kim and Kylie put things from their own business ventures in the time capsule,” read a fan’s tweet with a laughing emoji. Another fan found it funny how when it was her turn, Kim Kardashian put the perfume in the time capsule. Further, while laughing about it, they even reminisced the time when Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian took Scott Disick’s help to pretend to sue Kim.

When Khloe Kardashian tweeted out, “Is it normal to still be crying? #KUWTK,” a fan opened up saying she will cry until the time capsules are finally opened by everyone. Khloe’s sister, Kim took to her Twitter handle to appreciate the former’s idea too. Calling the time capsule idea ‘amazing,’ she shared how excited she is to revisit the memories with it, in 20 years.  

