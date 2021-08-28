Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Relive Their Wedding Ceremony At 'Donda' Listening Event

Kanye West's long-awaited album Donda's listening event at Chicago's Soldier Feild is making major headlines for a variety of reasons. A new addition to it is ex-wife Kim Kardashian's unprecedented appearance on the stage alongside West to recreate their wedding moment from 2014. The moment shocked the spectators including the Kardashian and Jenner sisters who took to their social media to react to the unexpected moment.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recreate their wedding moment

The third Donda listening event of the rapper's evolving album had plenty of shockers for the netizens. One of the most memorable moments remained Kim and Kanye's wedding recreation on the stage. As reported by E! News, the audience could not help but gasp as the final song 'No Child Left Behind' of the event commenced and Kanye was seen set on fire but was soon greeted by a woman in white. Donning a Balenciaga couture gown wedding, Kim Kardashian appeared on the stage with her face covered in a veil.

Several attendees recorded the moment wasted no time to post it online where the video quickly went viral. Kardashian and Jenner sisters were also quick to react to the moment as Kylie Jenner uploaded a series of pictures from the moment on her social media handle. Khloe Kardashian followed the suit and described the moment as 'Insanely beautiful'. According to a report from E! News, the ex-couple were also seen holding hands while walking out of the venue after the Donda Listening event concluded.

More on Kanye West's Donda Listening event

The Kim and Kanye wedding moment was not the only thing that turned heads at the events. The American rapper found himself in hot waters after inviting DaBabby and Marilyn Manson for his listening event. DaBabby was previously subjected to scrutiny for his offensive comments against the LGBTQ community at one of his concerts. On the other hand, Manson is currently facing four sexual abuse lawsuits and has been accused by 15 women of sexual abuse.

Netizens were quick to criticize the rapper for his controversial choice of collaboration and inviting them to the listening event. However, according to a report from People Magazine, Kim Kardashian was unaware of both the artist's attendance at the event. The report also suggested that the beauty mogul had no prior knowledge of the events of the choreographed performance.

IMAGE- AP