Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wardrobe Proves They Are The Most Stylish Hollywood Couple

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West, better known as Kim Kardashian West is an American media personality, model, actor, and socialite. She is married to the singer, rapper, songwriter, music producer, and fashion designer Kanye West. It is a well-known fact that Kim greatly admires her beau's style and together there is no telling how far this pair can go. Check out their ultra-fashionable pictures which prove they are the most stylish Hollywood couple.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West photos

Kim, who seems to know exactly what is trending in fashion, decided to wear a denim corset blouse and matching jeans with navy blue, leather chaps built-in. She completed her look with lace-up blue leather boots. Kim and Kanye put on a very loved-up display as they walked the red carpet.

During, Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Star, all eyes were on Kim Kardashian as she took to the red carpet in a skintight silver gown, which was the very definition of figure-hugging. The couple looked really loved-up on the red carpet. The rapper accompanied her wearing denim overalls that were a contrast to Kim's blingy outfit.

(Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian stepped out in a long-sleeve Balmain gown, paired with a bold ear cuff. West, meanwhile, wore a studded silver Balmain jacket paired with ripped jeans. 2016 marked the fourth time the couple has stepped out together for the Met Gala; they made their red-carpet debut in 2013.

More about Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian is an American actor who is best known for her performances on-screen in movies and TV series. She is also known for producing the TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the year 2015, Kim Kardashian tied the knot with Kanye West. She has also been the recipient of the People's Choice Award (PCA) two times.

