Kim Kardashian Asserts She'll Be Protective Of Kanye West; 'He's The Father Of My Kids'

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her divorce struggle with estranged husband Kanye West on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The SKIMS founder shared that she has chosen to take the 'high road' amidst the entire facade. However, Kim Kardashian also claimed that she'll always remain protective of Kanye as the rapper is her kids' father.

'Want my kids to see the best': Kim Kardashian

On the chat show, Kim Kardashian candidly spoke about the difficulties in co-parenting that she's currently facing as the Donda 2 fame continues with his outbursts on social media. While referring to her parents, Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star said that she's hopeful no matter what's going on in her life. "I think that's just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship," Kardashian said.

She further explained that she wants the best for all four of her kids. "So I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. I just try to – as hard as it can be sometimes – I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."

This came just weeks after Kim Kardashian penned a lengthy note on Instagram addressing Kanye West's attacks. She wrote, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all." Read her entire statement below:

Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s divorce has been making headlines since the latter’s controversial Presidential rally and Twitter outbursts. The SKIMS founder finally filed for divorce months after the incidents post remaining married for seven years. Currently, it appears that the rapper wants to mend the clash with Kim, however, the latter has moved on in her life.

Image: AP