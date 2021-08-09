Kim Kardashian Attends Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Party, Matches Outfit

Kim Kardashian was seen attending Kanye West's second album listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 5. Kardashian had also attended the first listening party for the American rapper's upcoming album, Donda.

The American reality TV star has constantly shown her support for her ex-husband and often expressed how great of a father West is. Here's what the Donda listening party was like -

Kardashian, West match all-black Balenciaga outfit

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be divorced now, but that doesn't stop them from colour coordinating their outfits at parties. On August 5, Kim showed up for Kanye West's event in an all-black Balenciaga outfit, which included over-the-knee heeled boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top and a full face mask over her head.

Kanye was dressed similarly in a face mask and a Balenciaga ensemble. The rapper also wore a bulletproof vest featuring the name of his forthcoming album, Donda. Kardashian took to her social media to share several images of the two of them at the event. The pictures also featured the couple's four children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, who were also dressed in all-black outfits, coordinating with their parents.

About Kanye West's second Donda event

In addition to posts featuring hers and Kanye's ensembles, Kardashian also shared a video from the event. According to reports, West has been living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while working on Donda. West's party was another listening event for his forthcoming album, named after his late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

At the second event, West performed a new rendition of the album, which even featured the voice of his late mother. West released his last album, Jesus Is King, in 2019. West's first listening event in Atlanta was held at the same stadium on July 22, and Kardashian was present. Dressed in all red, the former couple had colour coordinated their outfits at the first listening party as well.

Kim and Kanye began dating in April 2012, while the former was still legally married to Kris Humphries. After her divorce from Humphries, Kardashian and West married in May 2014. The couple who were married for nearly 7 years, filed for divorce in Febreuary 2021 and agreed to joint custody of their four children.

