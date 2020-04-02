Kim Kardashian Rules Out The Idea Of Another Baby After Quarantine With Her Kids

In a talk show recently, Kim Kardashian joked that she is done having kids after being quarantined with her four little ones. Talking to the host about it, she said that being at home with four kids, if she thinks having about another one even for a minute, it is out the door. She confessed to the host that it is tough.

Kim Kardashian spends quarantine with family

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four kids with her husband Kanye West - North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. She may not be ready for baby no.5, but she sure is enjoying spending times her family amid the quarantine. Kim Kardashian told the host that she loves this time because they travel so much in their regular world and added this time with her family has been great.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Shares A Throwback Picture, While Khloe Makes An Interesting Observation

She shared that they are going out for walks together and have watched every single movie one could possibly imagine. Kim Kardashian confessed that her time together with her family has been fun. She also shared that she has welcomed the break from teaching now that her kids are on spring break.

Kim shared with the host that being a teacher for her kids, she now has a newfound respect for the teaching community. She said that they deserve much more and confessed that it is tough to juggle it all. She added that one really has to put themself on the backburner and stay focused on the kids.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Builds A 'quarantine House' For Kim & Kanye Dolls

Kim Kardashian also shared that another change in her life due to quarantine is that she has gone makeup-free. She shared that the interview day was the first time she brushed her hair and actually put on some makeup. Talking to another host in a different talk show, she said that her kids' homeschooling routine has kept her busy.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift For Being 'self-serving' When Millions Are Suffering

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & Others Celebs Who Pulled Off No-makeup Look; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.