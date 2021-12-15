Kim Kardashian Files Documents In Court; Requests To Terminate Marriage With Kanye West

TV star Kim Kardashian has initiated to terminate her marriage with rapper Kanye West, claiming that no counselling can now repair their relationship. According to a report by People, Kardashian has filed documents to move forward with her divorce, requesting to be declared legally single while keeping the custody of their children and property matters away from the divorce suit.

Kim, who owns the popular shapewear brand 'Skims', cited in her documents that she had been filing for Dissolution of Marriage since February 2021, attempting to settle this matter. The reality TV star's counsel has reached out to [West] and his counsel many times so as to move the case forward to a speedy solution. "But, Kanye West has been non-responsive," states Kim. The documents further state, "The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]. There are no reasons for not granting a motion to terminate marital status in this case."

The document added, "The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship." Kanye and Kim got married in May 2014 and have four kids; North, 8, and Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage on February 19. The 40-year-old TV star opened up about her split from West during the June 3 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Her sister Khloé Kardashian revealed, "Kim has been struggling privately behind the camera about her relationship and it's tough because she is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger."

As per Popsugar, Kim cried with her sisters and said, "I honestly can't do this anymore," she said. "Why am I still in this, like, place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know?" On one hand, Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kids, and on the other, Kanye has been publically expressing his desire to reconcile with Kim. He recently asked her 'to run back to him' during his charity concert with Drake.

Image: AP