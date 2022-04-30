Kim Kardashian Found 'not Guilty' In Blac Chyna Defamation Trial

The famous Kardashian-Jenner family is currently fighting a legal battle against Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, as the latter is seeking $40 million in her defamation lawsuit. Chyna claimed the Kardashian-Jenner ruined her reality TV career that cost her more than one hundred million dollars. While the lawsuit also involved reality star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, in the latest update, the 41-year-old was found not guilty after 10 days in the trial.

As per a report by Page Six, Blac Chyna filed a defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family. The lawsuit claimed Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were involved in defaming Chyna. Previously, Chyna's lawyers claimed all they had to do was to that each defendant in the lawsuit had a responsible role in defaming the 33-year-old American model. The Kardashian-Jenner family was attending the court's trial for the past 10 days. Kim and Khloe Kardashian were also testifying for the case. Kim Kardashian was also accompanied by her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian found 'not guilty' in the court

Jurors, in the court, were instructed to evaluate the evidence, such as emails and text messages, provided to the network officials by Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. On Friday, the court concluded that there was "no evidence" against Kim Kardashian that revealed she had a "responsible role" in defaming Blac Chyna. As a result, the Skims founder was found not guilty under the defamation action.

While Kim Kardashian was found not guilty by the jurors in the court, she might still face some charges of willful interference with a contract. Meanwhile, the jury is reflecting upon the claims in the case where the 33-years-old model claimed the Kardashian-Jenner family ruined her TV career.

For the unversed, Blac Chyna, who is Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance and the mother of her daughter, is claiming that the Kardashian-Jenner family ruined her reality TV career that cost her more than one hundred million dollars in the damages. Chyna and Rob Kardashian co-starred in E!'s Rob & Chyna which aired for one season in 2016. Chyna's lawsuit alleges that the series was cancelled as the Kardashian family falsely told the network that the former attacked Rob Kardashian in December 2016.

Image: AP