Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner And Other Kardashians' Most Iconic Halloween Outfits; See

Dressing up for Halloween is a big deal for the Kardashians and they tend to take it very seriously when it comes to outfits. From taking inspiration from several icons to slaying in different outfits throughout the day, it is one of the most awaited days, for these celebrities. They often take inspiration from iconic movie characters or cartoon characters, to recreate their look for Halloween. Here are some iconic looks which the Kardashians donned over the years.

Check out Kardashian's most iconic Halloween looks

Kim Kardashian creates several looks on Halloween. Over the years, she has taken inspiration from movie characters and other iconic figures, however, her skeleton look will always remain iconic. Kim Kardashian chose a black bodysuit and painted bones all over her costume. She went a little overboard and also painted her face, which resembled a living skeleton.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Halloween costumes are all about glitter and glamour. Most of her costumes are inspired by Disney princesses and imaginary fairies. Kylie Jenner created a Barbie look for Halloween, in 2018. She looked fantastic in her pink outfit and moreover, she also created a barbie box, in which she could fit, perfectly.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner often hosts late-night Halloween parties every year and the celebration goes on for several days, till her birthday. In 2018, Kendall Jenner created this witch look, for a Halloween party. She looked gorgeous in her black witch costume as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian also takes inspiration from her Halloween outfits from several celebrities and other iconic figures. Kourtney took inspiration for this Halloween outfit from one of the movie characters. She looked stunning in her black ensemble and carried the black lipstick look well.

Khloe Kardashian

One of Kourtney Kardashian's iconic Halloween outfits is this one. She took inspiration from Cruella DeVil from the film 101 Dalmations. Kourtney looked amazing in her black and white ensemble and moreover, True's outfits stole the light as she was dressed as one of the Dalmation dogs. This is one of her best looks so far.

Image Source: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner/Instagram