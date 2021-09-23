Kim Kardashian, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis & Rami Malek To Host Saturday Night Live

American late-night live television show, Saturday Night Live is all set to roll its 47th season. The upcoming season will be hosted by a star-studded panel that includes Kim Kardashian, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis and Rami Malek. SNL will show each episode's live streams on Peacock for the first time.

As per Variety Kim Kardashian, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis and Rami Malek are all set to host the 47th season of the late-night live television sketch comedy Saturday Night Live. The first episode of the season will be hosted by Owen Wilson, who was most recently seen in MCU's hit mini-series Loki as Mobius M Mobius. He will be paired with Kacey Musgraves, whose new album recently debuted.

Reality tv star Kim Kardashian who recently made heads turn at Met Gala 2021 in her head to toe black Balenciaga will host the show for the first time on October 9. She will be joined by Halsey the show’s musical guest, who recently released her album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Oscar Award-winning actor Rami Malek will be the next host of the season. Malek will be making his SNL debut on October 16, a few days after his latest James Bond movie No Time To Die is set to hit the theatres. Rapper Young Thug will appear as the show’s musical guest.

The next host of the season will be Jason Sudeikis, who is currently basking in the success of his comedy series Ted Lasso. The show had been nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Sudeikis and other cast members Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein winning for their performances, and the series winning the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Brandi Carlile will make her musical guest debut on the similar date.

More about Saturday Night Live

Airing for almost four decades, Saturday Night Live has received a number of awards, including 86 Primetime Emmy Awards, four Writers Guild of America Awards, and two Peabody Awards. In 2000, it was enlisted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. It was ranked tenth in TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time list, and in 2007 it was listed as one of Time's 100 Best TV Shows of All-TIME.

As of 2018, the show had received 252 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, the most received by any television program. The live aspect of the show has resulted in several controversies and acts of censorship, with mistakes and intentional acts of sabotage by performers as well as guests.

(Image: AP)