Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Click Photos With Fans During Breakfast Date

Rumours about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's link-up has been making their rounds ever since they were spotted holding hands as they celebrated Pete's birthday. Several sources confirmed that the duo was officially dating after meeting on Saturday Night Live earlier this month. The couple was spotted over the weekend at a Beverly Hills Hotel as they enjoyed a breakfast date. The duo also posed for selfies with fans.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy breakfast date

As per People, Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk spotted Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday. The musician told the media outlet that he asked Davidson to click his picture with the reality star. He said, "All of a sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson. I talked further with my mom and then I thought, 'Who is he talking with?' Because I know the latest dating rumours. And so, it was Kim Kardashian. I asked her for a photo. She said, 'Okay, sure,' and I asked Pete to take the photo. So he did. We took two photos."

Kim Kardashian wants her relationship with Pete Davidson to be a low-key affair

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that even though they were officially dating now, the reality tv actor wants her relationship with the SNL comedian to be low-key. The source close to Kim revealed, "They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible. They’re trying to keep it under wraps. They’re dating. There’s no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out."

On the other hand, Kim's estranged husband Kanye West recently expressed his desire to reconcile with her. As per TMZ, Kanye West stopped at the L.A. Mission earlier this week to drop off 1,000 meals for skid row. Before his visit was over, Ye grabbed the mic and shared words of wisdom and faith with the crowd including a message about the collapse of his marriage with Kim. In the video, Kanye West said that he's done things in public that were "not acceptable as a husband," but believes "The Kingdom" aka God will help to repair things with his wife. He added if they reconcile, millions of families coping with divorce or separation could be inspired to do the same thing.

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@petedaveidson)