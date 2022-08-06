Kim Kardashian Poses With Daughters In West's Brand Amid Split Rumours With Pete Davidson

After keeping the gossip mills running with their romance and relationship status, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly parted ways. Before the reports of the couple's breakup hit the news, Kardashian shared photos of herself with her daughter on the internet. The beauty mogul was seen sporting Kanye West's famous brand, Yeezy sunglasses with her girls. Not only did Kim wear them but also tagged the brand.

Kim Kardashian poses with her daughters in Kanye West's famous brand

The model took to Instagram to share glimpses of herself and her daughters. Sharing a series of selfies in her recent post, Kim and her daughters, Chicago and North, were seen sporting the new sunglasses from Kanye's brand, Yeezy. Kim also separately added in the caption, "YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ." Recently, another post shared by Kim also seemed to be a reference to her ex.

Earlier, Kim shared a photo of herself sporting a tee that read, "The Incredibles", the fans recalled how Kanye once referred to their growing family the same as the popular one from the Pixar film. As for Kardashian's new post where she was seen supporting West's brand, several fan comments seemed to cheer for her and Kanye and wrote in the comments, "Kimye forever."

Meanwhile, the photos were shared by Kim a day ahead of the news of her breakup with Pete. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, ended their relationship this week, a source told PEOPLE. The two stars who hold great respect for each other, have decided to remain good friends, the source added. Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards! As for Kim, she continues to raise four kids - North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint - with her ex Kanye West.

Moreover, the two stars sparked romance after Kim’s inaugural hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in early October 2021. Shortly after, the two were seen holding hands on a roller coaster before going on various dates in New York City. The two who were so much smitten by one another were then spotted at various public places while enjoying quality time. However, the mom of four filed for divorce from West, 45, in February 2021. A source previously told PEOPLE that Davidson was "exactly what Kim needed after her divorce."

(Image: @kimkardashian/Instagram)