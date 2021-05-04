Kim Kardashian Says She 'might Start Crying' As 'Bridgerton' Music Plays In The Background

Kim Kardashian is one of the self-confessed biggest fans of the Duke aka Rege-Jean Page from Netflix's show Bridgerton. After the news was announced that the Duke won't be returning for the next season of the show, Kim Kardashian expressed her sadness over the same. Now, once again Kim Kardashian is down memory lane while getting a facial treatment done and has this to say about Rege-Jean Page's exit from the show.

Kim Kardashian on Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit

Kim Kardashian had expressed her shock over Rege Jean-Page's Bridgerton exit earlier in April 2021, after the news was officially announced. She had posted stories on her Instagram saying that she is "not OK". Now, once again the reality TV star is down memory lane. This time, she posted a series of Instagram stories where she is getting a facial treatment done and the music playing in the background is Bridgerton's background score.

Kim posted two stories mentioning her sadness over the Duke's exit from the show. She was getting her treatment at Shani Darden's clinic and posted a few videos on her story while she was getting the facial done. In one story she wrote, "All the feels are coming back!!! Why is the Bridgerton sound track on while I am trying to relax and get a facial" and in the other, she wrote, "I might start crying thinking about how The Duke isn't coming back. Just when I thought I was over it!!!" She tagged the show's official Instagram account and the actors from the first season in her stories.

A little about Bridgerton on Netflix

Bridgerton is a historical fiction romance show based on the novels by Julia Quinn. The show is adapted on screen by Shonda Rhimes. It has received rave reviews from the fans for the chemistry between the leads, Daphne and Simon. As of April 2021, it has become the most-watched show in Netflix history with over 82 Million views. Bridgerton's cast consists of Rege-Jean Page as Duke Simon Basset, Phoebe Dyenvor as Daphne Featherington, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton and the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, among others. The first season of the show was based on the book Duke and I by Julia Quinn and focused on the love story between Simon and Daphne. The second season of the show will focus on Anthony Bridgerton as he tries to secure a wife for himself.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

