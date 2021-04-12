Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse From Her Game Of Uno; Says "Always A Winner"

Kim Kardashian is known as one of the most influential personalities on social media, with a massive fan following. She often shares glimpses of some of her family moments with her fans, who end up sharing their excited reactions in the comments. The reality TV star has recently shared a picture that shows her playing a game of Uno with her family. She also boasted about winning the game in her latest Instagram story, along with making a subtle promotion of the customised theme of the pack of cards.

Kim Kardashian enjoys a game of Uno

The game of Uno is a rather popular pastime for many people, who often enjoy the game with their friends and family. It appears that Kim Kardashian enjoys this game as well, as she posted a glimpse of her game with a proud message. She wrote on the story’s caption, “I’m always a winner!!!”. However, her victory in the game of cards is not the only highlight of the story. It can be seen that the pack of cards has Kylie Jenner’s name on them, as well as on the box’s cover. The cards read “Kylie Uno” on the top.

Image courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s divorce with former husband and rapper Kanye West has been the subject of various speculations, After being together for nearly seven years, the couple has decided to call it quits, while many of their fans expressed their dismay about the celebrity couple splitting up. While Kim has generally remained upfront and honest about her personal life, she has chosen to remain silent on her separation from Kanye West for the time being. There has been no word on this matter from West either.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular reality TV stars and models across the globe. Best known for starring in her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which has aired on television for over a decade. The show has aired 20 seasons till date, with the ongoing season also being the final one. She has also starred in films such as Deep in the Valley, Ocean's 8 and more.

Promo image courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

