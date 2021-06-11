Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Broken Marriage With Kris Jenner In KUWTK Finale Episode

Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale episode showcased an emotional farewell to the Kardashian-Jenner family as they prepare themselves for the next chapters of their lives. But what caught the most attention of fans was Kim finally opening up about her marriage with rapper Kanye West. Kim Kardashian candidly discussed her heart-breaking situation with momager Kris Jenner and revealed what she is planning to do next.

Kim Kardashian told Kris Jenner, "I used to go to everyone for all the answers and all the problems. It's draining," Kim admitted. "I'm, like, an adult. I have a therapist. Let me work on myself and see where I'm at." Talking about her achievements, Kim added, "I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to and I've lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than what I thought was humanly possible, but I don't have a life to share that with. Am I just going to sit here and think, 'OK my kids fulfill me and I'm good?' I never thought I was lonely. I just thought that was totally fine, I can just have my kids."

Months after legally separating from Kanye West, Kim revealed that being in a long-distance relationship with her husband build a massive strain on their relationship. "My husband moves from state to state. I'm just on this ride with him and I was OK with that. And then after turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state."

Kim further admitted the things she expects from an ideal life partner and also explained how little things matter to her. “I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It's the little things is what I don't have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I'm grateful for those experiences but I think I'm ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot."

After listening to her daughter’s emotional confession, mother Kris Jenner comforted her and said, "I just want you to be happy and joyful and I don't think I've seen that in a really long time. It breaks my heart because I just want them to be happy. I want her to be joyful and have the best relationship that she can possibly have. She has four beautiful kids so I just want them to be happy."

Kim Kardashian replied to her mother saying, "I'm numb. I'm tired of that. But I do know that I will be happy. I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that." In the end, Kris Jenner praised her daughter for being strong. She concluded, “You a very strong girl and you seem to handle everything really calmly”.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.