Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Look At Met Gala 2021 Becomes Talking Point, Check Pics

It was just some days ago when Kim Kardashian attempted a 'was she there or was she not' appearance at the third listening event of ex-husband Kanye West's Donda, which had set off buzz around their 'remarriage.' The reality TV star went a step further in the mystery department with an all-black attire, that literally went from head to toe, and even beyond at the Met Gala held in New York on Monday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star covered her face too in black as she stormed through the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian's mysterious look at Met Gala

It didn't take much effort for the media persons to identify Kim as she paired her Balenciaga bodysuit outfit, with a long train, with heels and a high ponytail, that emerged from the hole of her face covering. One of the reasons for the familiarity was because she had shared a similar all-covered-in-black look on her Instagram handle a few days ago.

Not just that, she had pulled this look off at the second listening party for Donda held last month.

She arrived on the red carpet solo and then had the company of Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

As per a report on TMZ, it was Kanye West who had inspired her for the look. The look went viral within no time and there were funny reactions and memes too. Some of the comments were about Kim mistaking the Met Gala for a funeral and another netizen posting a shopping link for an all-black bodysuit, and writing that it was still available.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and there were some unique outfits, right from Lis Nas X emerging as a superhero from a robe and then unveiling a bodysuit or Grimes arriving with a sword.

One of the highlights of the evening was Rihanna and A$AP Rocky making their debut as a couple while Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello, Zoe Kravitz-Channing Tatum, Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber too grabbed eyeballs. Jennifer Lopez arrived without Ben Affleck on the red carpet, though the much-in-love couple was pictured together later. Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Emily Blunt, Maisie Williams, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Blunt, Lupita Nyong'o, Megan Fox, Elliot Page, Megan Thee Stallion added to the glitz and glamour of the night. US Open champion Emma Raducanu, legendary tennis player Serena Williams, and 3-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka too were in attendance.

There were some entertaining scenes backstage too as Justin Bieber had an after-dinner performance. Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet and Amanda Gorman were the hosts for the evening.

