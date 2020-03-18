The Debate
Kim Kardashian's Gorgeous Black Ensembles To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pictures

Hollywood News

By looking at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, it seems that the diva has a keen interest in black ensembles. Here is a compilation of Kim's black outfits.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Popular American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian never fails to impress fans with her trendy and chic fashion looks. Apart from being a massive influencer, fans hail the beauty mogul for her splendid fashion statements. She has consistently wowed her fans with her bold Meta Gala looks and scintillating red carpet appearances.   

Kim Kardashian has time and again inspired many with her exceptional looks and has given major fashion goals to her fans. By looking at her Instagram, it seems that the diva has a keen interest in black ensembles. Here is a compilation of Kim Kardashian’s black outfits.

In this picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen sporting a body-hugging black gown. The velvet gown features a cutout detail towards the neck. Hair tied in a neat bun and minimalistic makeup complete the look of the diva.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian, Ellie Goulding, Emily Ratajkowski: Best of Hollywood Fashion this week

Here, Kim Kardashian can be seen sitting inside her car donning a plain black skin-tight top. She paired her top with a black leather skirt featuring a slit. The diva accessorised her look with thigh-high boots. Hair left open and minimalistic makeup completes the look of the diva

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian celebrates Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson's birthday on Instagram

In this picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing a black leather crop-top. She paired her outfit with matching skin-tight pants. Short hair and transparent heels complete the look of the diva.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian's daughter North West builds a 'quarantine house' for Kim & Kanye dolls

A few other black outfits of Kim Kardashian  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian maintains social distance; builds play-forts to protect kids from COVID-19

 

 

