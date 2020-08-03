Kim Kardashian Rings In Grandma's 86th Birthday Amid Feud With Kanye West, See Pictures

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage may be going through a rough patch but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has decided to concentrate on the well-being of the rest of her family to seemingly get through the tough time. Recently, Kim Kardashian celebrated Grandma Mary Jo's 86th Birthday. The international star took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the birthday party and some family pictures.

Kim celebrates her grandmother's birthday

As mentioned by a media portal, the 39-year-old star organised this birthday party wherein Kim's grandmother Mary Jo can be spotted alongside Kim & Kanye West's children and Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner. Kardashian's granny celebrated her 86th birthday the same week when Kanye called out both Kim and her Kris Jenner during a bipolar episode. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian & her sisters unfollow Larsa Pippen; here is all you should know

In this Instagram post, Kim Kardashian stunned in a black single-sleeve bodycon dress, while Kris Jenner donned a black floral outfit. Here, Kim also shared a picture of the cake, a baby pink rose cake which says, "Happy Birthday MJ!!!". In several pictures, Kim and Kanye's kids can be seen having fun with their great grandmother Mary Jo.

In the caption, she wrote: Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo. Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. We even had her favorite piano player and singer from San Diego come to perform. It was such a magical day and grandma you deserve the best!

Also Read | 'Supportive' Justin Bieber asks Kanye West to 'stop avoiding Kim Kardashian West': Reports

As per recent reports, Kim Kardashian is back in California after visiting husband Kanye West. The duo was spotted together for the first time after Kanye’s West emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina that happened a week ago. Kim and Kanye were photographed having a conversation in their car.

As spotted in the viral pictures, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian can be seen having an intense conversation. Kim was spotted teary-eyed while Kanye looked very tensed as he spoke to her. The international couple's life has taken a painful back and forth ride after Kanye’s emotional outburst on Twitter. Take a look at their pictures.

Kim Kardashian reunites with her husband Kanye West in Wyoming. She appears to be visible upset and crying as they’re in the car together👀 pic.twitter.com/C7NyVxsxQu — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) July 28, 2020

Also Read | Kim Kardashian flies back solo after an intense talk with Kanye West at Wyoming

Also Read | Kim Kardashian breaks down after reuniting with Kanye West post his campaign rally

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.