Kim Kardashian's Rumoured Beau Pete Davidson Reacts To Kanye's 'Eazy' Lyrics

Kanye West, now known as Ye recently released an all-new song titled Eazy, in which he dissed estranged wife Kim Kardashian's rumoured beau Pete Davidson. However, the comedian does not seem to be phased by what Kanye had to say and an insider told Page Six that Pete found it 'totally hilarious'. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper and is now rumoured to be in a relationship with the Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson's reaction to Kanye West's Eazy

The source told Page Six that Davidson thought the Eazy lyrics that became the talk of the town were 'totally hilarious', and also mentioned that the recent buzz around the equation around the trio was hilarious and that he reportedly 'loves it'. The source also mentioned that the comedian is used to the press around him as he has been with women including Ariana Grande in the past. But they stated that being with the Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum has been different. They said that Pete thinks it's 'funny' how the press wants to know about his every move all of a sudden.

The Eazy lyrics saw the rapper diss shade at Pete as he said, "God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**." He also mentioned in the song that he and Kim were having the 'best divorce ever.' However, he also included a line in the rap that was directed at Kim as he said, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/ The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit."

Kanye also recently went on an Instagram live and claimed that Kim was not allowing him to attend their daughter, Chicago's birthday party. Page Six reposted that the rapper credited Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner for helping him attend the party. He said, "I’m so happy right now, I just came from Chi’s party. I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter. I just saw everybody. It was Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble] and Kylie. Kylie let me in, right when I got to the spot, ’cause security stopped me once again when I got there."

Travis Scott was the one who sent Kanye the address to Chicago and Stormi’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/p59W16EQEF — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) January 16, 2022

Image: AP