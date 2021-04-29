Kirsten Dunst's Birthday: Take This Quiz On 'Spider-Man' Actor & See How Well You Know Her

Kirsten Dunst began her career with her appearance as child vampire Claudia in the horror film Interview with the Vampire in 1994, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. She has been a part of a slew of movies in her illustrative career. She became a household name after her role as Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man film franchise and garnered massive love from fans. On Kirsten Dunst's birthday, take this quick quiz and check out if you are a die-hard fan of the actor.

Kirsten Dunst's quiz

1. Can you guess the super famous actor duo that worked alongside Kirsten in her first outing Interview with the Vampire?

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr

Will Smith and Brad Pitt

Robert Downey Jr and Tom Hanks

2.Can you guess the film in which Dunst made her singing debut?

The Holiday

The Cook

Iron Man

Get Over It

3. In the second season of the FX television show ____, Dunst and Jesse Plemons played a married couple that met in high school.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Fargo

The Two Faces of January

The Holiday

4. In which year did Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcome their first baby boy and what's his name?

2017, Peter Howard Plemons

2018, Ennis Howard Plemons

2019, Joy Howard Plemons

2016, Sam Loyd Plemons

5. Can you guess the caption penned by the actor when she shared her first Instagram post in 2016?

America! Finally joined the gram! Give me my free fries.

Hello, world! finally joined the gram. Need my free food!

Hey gram, you may combust. Let's play together.

I have finally joined the gram. Let's do some crazy stuff.

6. Name the director of Kirsten Dunst's iconic movies Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3?

Sam Raimi

Steven Spielberg

Matt Damon

Garrett Hedlund

7. Can you recollect one of Kirsten Dunst's movies that follows the story of five siblings kept under strict rules. (Hint: The film starred Kathleen Turner, Leslie Hayman)

The Big Break

The Virgin Suicides

The Mos Wanted

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

8. In March 2021, Kirsten announced a big piece of news on social media by sharing a picture from her shoot. What was it?

She's pregnant with a second child

She's doing a new film

She's teaming up with a renowned director

She's getting married

9. Guess the song in which Dunst played Australian singer-songwriter and podcaster Darren Hayes' love interest?

I Knew I Loved You

I Wish I Had Loved You

Love Me Like You Do

Love Is Blind

10. Take a quick guess: Which was the actor that opened up about his crush on his Spider-Man co-star Kirsten Dunst?

James Franco

Topher Grace

Daniel Gillies

Tobey Maguire

