Kissing Booth 3 Release Date: Is 'Kissing Booth 3' Last Movie On The Series?

There is no denying the fact that the film "Kissing Booth" has garnered massive popularity over the years. Following the success of the previously released two films, the makers are now all set to launch the third part. As Kissing Booth 2 was packed with drama and entertainment, fans are now wondering what is going to happen next in Kissing Booth 3. The teen rom-com film is penned by Marcello & Jay Arnold and is based on the final book in Beth Reekles' trilogy.

The Kissing Booth 3 release date

The Kissing Booth 3 will arrive on the streaming platform on August 11, 2021. The makers also shared the first image from the film along with the announcement. It features four lead actors.

Take a look at it below:

The Kissing Booth 3 update

The third sequel will clear up all the cliffhangers that were left in the second season. As per the official synopsis, the third movie revolves around the summer before Elle, played by Joey King, heads to college. However, as audiences saw at the end of The Kissing Booth 2, Elle has gotten into Harvard and is keeping it a secret from her boyfriend, Noah. Noah Flynn, played by Australian actor Jacob Elordi, is currently enrolled at Harvard, while Elle’s best friend, Lee, is heading to Berkeley. Hence, Elle finds herself at a crossroads, as she will now have to pick between joining her boyfriend at Harvard or accompanying her best friend to Berkeley. The third sequel will reveal many interesting secrets.

The Kissing Booth cast

The Kissing Booth cast includes Joey King as Rochelle "Elle" Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, and Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn. It follows Elle, a quirky, late-blooming teenager whose romance with high school senior Noah puts her lifelong friendship with Noah's younger brother Lee in jeopardy.

Is Kissing booth 3 the last movie in the series?

The first installment was released in 2018 and garnered much appreciation. The Kissing Booth 2 premiered in July 2020 on Netflix and the third part is all set to launch in August 2021. So far there is no official announcement regarding the fourth sequel of the movie. However, filmmakers, man reveal the making of more sequels only after the third part is released.

