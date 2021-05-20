'Knives Out 2' To Feature Kathryn Hahn And Janelle Monáe In Pivotal Roles

The acclaimed film Knives Out was a major success at the box office in 2019. Netflix has bought the rights for its sequel with writer and director Rian Johnson attached to the project and Daniel Craig returning. Casting for the sequel is going on and two actors have recently joined the team.

Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monáe join Knives Out 2 cast

Deadline has reported that Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monae have signed on to be a part of the Knives Out sequel with Daniel Craig. There is currently no information on whom the actors will be portraying in the film. The project is expected to have an ensemble cast, like the first movie. Production is scheduled to commence in the next few months in Greece. They join Dave Bautista and Edward Norton, in the all-star team.

Rian Johnson will reprise his title as writer and director of the sequel. Daniel Craig will return as private detective Benoit Blanc. He makes a comeback to solve another mystery that has several suspects. More actors will join the Knives Out 2 cast as it moves forward. Johnson also produces with his partner Ram Bergman. Currently, the makers have not fixed any Knives Out 2 release date.

Netflix acquired the rights for Knives Out 2 and 3 in a monumental deal of $450 million. Both the project have Rian Johnson attached as the director alongside Daniel Craig in the detective's role as he steps into a new franchise with his outing as James Bond soon coming to an end with No Time to Die. It is not clear whether the movies will arrive exclusively on the streaming platform or/and will also have a theatrical release.

Kathryn Hahn was recently seen in Marvel Studios' first series WandaVision as Agatha Harkness. She has appeared in movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Holiday, Step Brothers, Revolutionary Road, Tomorrowland, Bad Moms, and others. Her small-screen appearances are Crossing Jordan, Parks and Recreation, Transparent, and more.

Janelle Monae is a popular singer and songwriter, who has released three studios till now. Her big-screen roles include Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Welcome to Marwen, Antebellum, and others. She is currently seen in the psychological thriller series Homecoming season 2.

