Knives Out 2's Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Its Mystery Will Be 'tougher' Than Original Film

With the blockbuster success of Rian Johnson's film Knives Out, all eyes are on its highly-anticipated sequel as fans have been excitedly waiting to witness how Knives Out 2 will surpass the nail-biting experience of the original film. While the upcoming film is currently in the works with an all-new Knives Out 2 cast, lead actor Leslie Odom Jr. recently teased netizens on what they could expect from the much-awaited sequel of the 2019 film. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Leslie spilled the beans on Knives Out 2's plot in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Leslie Odom Jr. said "suspect everyone" comprises the plot of 'Knives Out 2'

American actor-singer Leslie Odom Jr. recently graced the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2021, held on May 23 at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, and also presented the "Top Artist" award to The Weeknd at the awards night. During his appearance at the BBMAs, the Hamilton star spoke to ET about his much-talked-about film Knives Out 2 and shed some light on its storyline. Although he admitted revealing too much already, Leslie said "suspect everyone" is all that he could reveal about the sequel.

He also assured fans that the upcoming mystery film is going to be "fun". Talking about the huge success of the original film, the 39-year-old said that it was unexpected, especially the Oscar nomination, and thus, people have really taken to it. As stakes are already high for Knives Out 2, Leslie said they want to "up the ante" and deliver something surprising and exciting for the audience.

Furthermore, Leslie Odom Jr. is currently deep in his analysis of the script of this Rian Johnson directorial after going through it "many times". He also hinted that this time around, the mystery will be tougher to solve in comparison to 2019's Knives Out. Elaborating on the same, the Academy Award-winning actor revealed director Rian has been trying to challenge himself. He explained that it's like a "Swiss watch", it's like "clockwork".

Meanwhile, alongside Leslie, the cast of the film boasts of Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson in key roles. As of yet, other important details about the mystery thriller have not been disclosed by the makers. Knives Out 2 release date has also been kept under wraps.

IMAGE: LESLIE ODOM JR. INSTAGRAM

