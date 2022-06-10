Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Gives A Peek Into Their Joint Bachelor Party; See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot on May 22 at Castello Brown, Italy in the presence of their family and friends leaving their fans curious about their wedding festivities.

The dreamy ceremony was attended by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and 'momager' Kris Jenner, and other famous personalities including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and many others. While the duo earlier shared glimpses from their wedding on social media with their fans, Kourtney Kardashian recently unveiled photos of her and Barker from their joint bachelor party.

A look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's joint bachelor party photos

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she gave glimpses of her joint bachelor party with husband Travis Barker. In the first photo, they both can be seen inches away from each other while trying to kiss. She even added a video clip that gave a wider peek at the party decked up with candles and red roses. In the next couple of photos, she revealed how they had a heart-shaped cake with the note “Kravis 4ever.” The caption read, “Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach” (sic)

More about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Post Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding, glimpses from the dreamy celebrations took the internet by storm, leaving netizens in awe of the couple. Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in Italy after their first ceremony in the courtroom on May 15. For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally married each other in Santa Barbara of California. Kourtney Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the nuptials with the caption "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker." Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to the comment section and congratulated the newlywed couple whole adding how hot they both looked together. On the other hand, even their fans expressed their excitement on watching their wedding pictures. On the other hand, just weeks after the nuptials, former model, Shanna Moakler, decided to auction her engagement ring given by her ex-husband Travis Barker, as per US Weekly.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash