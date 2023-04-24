Kourtney Kardashian Criticised For 'obscene Display Of Wealth' For Birthday Celebrations

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her 44th birthday. Her extravagant birthday celebration grabbed everyone's eyeballs, and not for the right reasons. The netizens called her out for showing off her wealth on social media.

Kourtney took to social media and shared a series of photos and videos from her birthday. In the first photo, her bedroom can be seen decorated with flowers. The rose petals were spread all over the floor of her room. Her bed also had flower petals on it. In the second video, she is seen cutting her birthday cake. The third video gave a closer glimpse of her birthday cake. Another video shows a room decorated with "Happy Birthday Mom" balloons. The room was filled with huge flower bouquets. One of the videos also showed a glimpse of 7-8 flower bouquets she received on her birthday. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream." Take a look at the post below.

Fans react to Kourtney Kardashian' floral display of wealth

Kourtney Kardashian's floral birthday celebration raised many eyebrows. Netizens are not happy with her "floral display of wealth." Several fans took to her comment section and called out for the same. A user wrote, "Holy smokes. Amazing to see but those flowers alone are probably worth more than my yearly income." Another user wrote, "The flowers = absolutely ridiculous. I felt instant embarrassment at that display." While a fan wrote, "Obscene display of wealth, per the usual. Haven't heard of any philanthropic endeavours on your party ever, " What happens to the flowers after they are looked at?" Kourtney reacted to the criticism. She took to one of the user's comment sections and wrote, "We donate the flowers to the children's hospital."