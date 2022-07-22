Kourtney Kardashian Dismisses Kylie-Travis Wedding Rumours, Slams Son Mason's Fake Account

Rumours about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's wedding surfaced online after an Instagram account claiming to be Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason Disick announced the same. Kourtney has now taken to social media to set the record straight as she dismissed rumours and asserted that the account in question does not belong to her son. She called the person impersonating her oldest son 'creepy' as she penned down a statement online.

Kourtney Kardashian dismisses rumours about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's wedding

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account and confirmed that the account claiming to be her son is in fact not Mason. This comes only a day after the account in question shared a story about Kylie Jenner getting married. The account shared a video of Jenner in a white dress as she was accompanied by Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Kourtney wished to 'spell it out clearly' that the Instagram account does not belong to her son. She wrote,

"Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly. That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. To any and all “news” outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott wedding

As per a report by The Independent, the Instagram account pretending to be Mason shared a video featuring Kylie Jenner surrounded by her friends and sisters. The same video was shared by Jenner herself and Kim Kardashian, in which Kylie was the only one in white.

As the Instagram account impersonating Mason shared the clip, the caption read, "Kyle is getting married and she is currently on her bridal party. That’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!" The video sparked rumours online, as netizens believed the news to be from Mason Disick.

