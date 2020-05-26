Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Pic From A Trip, Calls It An 'escape To The Desert'

Amid the lockdown, the Kardashians are practicing quarantine and staying safe. The Kardashian sisters are quite active on their social media, sharing throwback and quarantine posts on their Instagram. Just a day back, Kourtney Kardashian shared a throwback picture of her on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian shares 'Escape to the Desert' bikini photo

Kourtney Kardashian has been quite active on Instagram during the lockdown. On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared her swimsuit picture from her trip to the desert. As seen in the Instagram post, the reality show star donned a two-piece maroon bikini. She can be seen posing in the desert during what looks like a beautiful day out.

Kourtney Kardashian also mentioned the location where the picture was clicked. It read "Lake Powell", that is located in northern Arizona that stretches up into southern Utah. The Poosh Brand owner captioned the throwback picture as, "Escape to the desert" with perfectly chosen emojis including a camel emoji. Check out the picture here.

Kourtney Kardashian's fans could not hold back from commenting on the post. Netizens went on to praise the celebrity for her stunning looks and fashion sense. Some of them wrote, "The best Kardashian", "Te Amo", "Stunning", and many more. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Kourtney Kardashian's Trip To Lake Powell

Kourtney Kardashian went on the desert trip almost two years ago. Reportedly, the star flew to Utah with her rumoured boyfriend, Younes Bendjima for his birthday. She shared two pics of herself in a sexy seafoam green one-piece bathing suit with cutouts. One snap shows her wearing Emporio Armani sunglasses and relaxing on a boat near the famous Glen Canyon Dam. The second image was taken after she took a dip in the lake. Check out the pictures below.

Currently, Kourtney is quarantining with her three kids. The mom of three can be seen enjoying her time at home chilling and is also seen working out with jumping rope outside her house with her adorable little dog pups. Check out Kourtney Kardashian's lockdown posts.

