Kourtney Kardashian Has A New 12 Million Dollar Summer Home In Palm Springs' La Quinta

Kourtney Kardashian has become the fourth member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to buy a home in La Quinta, California. Kourtney Kardashian recently purchased a home near Palm Springs for a whopping 12 million dollars. Her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner along with her mother Kris Jenner too have homes in the area.

More details on Kourtney's new summer home

Kourtney Kardashian's new house covers almost an acre of land and the house is a contemporary design with a huge lawn space. The house reportedly has 6 bedrooms and 7 and a half bathrooms, a bar and a huge pool, according to Architectural Digest. Kourtney shared a few pictures in which her pool was visible.

Kourtney Kardashian's new house is inside a high-profile gated community and golf club, The Madison Club in which Cindy Crawford, Tim Cook and Kris Jenner too own homes. Kourtney Kardashian in Palm Springs is said to have a brilliant Northern view of the Santa Rose Mountains while enjoying the desert sun.

The founder of Poosh, who has been in the news for her new relationship with Travis Barker also took him and her kids along to her new house. Kourtney and Travis spent time with the children and were pictured rolling on the vast lawn of the home in one of Kourtney's posts. She also posed with her new and close friend, Addison Rae on the law in matching clothes.

Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker

After ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie parted ways, fans thought that Kourtney and Scott would get together but, Kourtney and musician Travis Barker fell in love. And they are big on public displays of affection as well as Travis has Kourtney's name tattooed on him and they often post pictures of each other. Their relationship was under scrutiny because Travis' ex-wife Shana Moakler claimed that Travis had cheated on her with Kourtney's sister Kim and was now dating Kourtney. Even Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father of her children was not pleased about the new couple, but Kourtney and Travis seem unfazed as they have not responded to anything.

IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.