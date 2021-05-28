Kourtney Kardashian Shares Workout Tips To Have Toned Legs; See Instagram Post

American personality Kourtney Kardashian has been enjoying her time off in lockdown and has also been entertaining fans through her social media handle. Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday, May 28, 2021, to share a picture of herself that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians actor also shared tips on how to get toned legs in few simple steps.

Kourtney Kardashian's simple moves for toned legs

Kourtney Kardashian shared a stunning picture of herself striking a pose in a luxurious boat. The actor donned a one-piece shimmer bathing suit showing off her toned legs. She opted for one side wet hairdo, dewy makeup and also wore a pair of sunglasses. Along with the picture, she wrote, “swipe for simple moves to tone your legs”. Once swiped up, the post redirects you to Kourtney’s lifestyle website and e-commerce destination Poosh. The site shared exercises like curtsy lunges, RDL, pencil jump lunges, lateral lunge drags and skaters for toned legs. Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Story below.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star recently featured in the podcast That Was Fun With Addison & Sheri. Kourtney opened up about her time in the lockdown and talked about juggling work and motherhood in the past. The business Moghul stated that she was enjoying her time off during the lockdown. She remembered her days being booked and her being tied up with work the entire day, from workouts and a bunch of things for glam to a work call on the way home, until the clock struck dinner time with her family. When discussing her quarantine schedule, she stated that she was now in charge of almost everything in the house.

Kourtney also admitted that because there is no set schedule, she struggles to get things done and ends up procrastinating. She stated that because of her current routine and additional responsibilities, she believed she had an entire day and that she could make a work phone call whenever she wanted or do something else at any time of day. She stated that it had been difficult for her and she needed to schedule things into her day. She came to the conclusion that she should structure it properly and get things done.

