Kourtney Kardashian Slams Pregnancy Rumours, Shares After Effects Of IVF

Kourtney Kardashian Barker recently opened up about her experience with in vitro fertilisation (IVF). She shared her first hand expereince about the after effects of her IVF journey. This happened when a social media user made a comment asking whether she was pregnant.

The Poosh founder took to her social media account and posted some photos from her new Lemme campaign. She could be seen sporting a pair of yellow, high-waist pants with a cardigan crop top. As soon as the reality TV star shared the picture on her Instagram feed, her comments section was flooded.

A netizen questioned, "Is she pregnant?". To this, Kourtney responded, "The after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much)... Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?"

Kourtney opens with fans about her IVF journey

Back in December 2022, Kourtney opened up to her fans about how she was getting back to her fitness journey after IVF treatment. For the unversed, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was trying to conceive a child with Travis Barker. Posting a photo on her treadmill, which read that she ran for three miles, the reality TV star wrote, "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF. For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's married life

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married on May 15, 2022. They were friends for a long time before they decided to get married. The couple has been open about their relationship.