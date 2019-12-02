Kourtney Kardashian: The KUWTK Star's Out Of The Box Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most prominent media personalities in America. Kourtney is also a social media influencer with 83.8 million followers on Instagram. The entrepreneur has multiple fashion and lifestyle brands, promoting Kourtney's goodwill. Recently the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star launched a perfume, collaborating with her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian. Apart from being an internet sensation, Kourtney is also famous for her fashion statements. To stand apart from the regular fashion, Kourtney tends to love experimenting. Here are some of Kourtney Kardashian's quirky and out-of-the-box fashion looks:

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian: The 'KUWTK' star's "candy war" nowhere near ending

Kourtney Kardashian's quirky and unique fashion

Kourtney Kardashian's quirky space cowgirl dress

During a themed party event, Kourtney Kardashian turned herself into a space cowgirl. The outfit was a mix of quirkiness with the elegance of high-statement fashion. She wore a tight red leather blouse with silver shorts. The sleeves were designed with diamond embeds with the glittery flags hanging.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian: Beach outfits that her fans totally loved

Kourtney Kardashian's blue dome dress

Talking about a quirky and unique style, Kourtney has got it all. Shooting for a fashion magazine, Kardashian styled in a blue frock dress. The flare had a hard dome shape with crisscross belts attached.

Also Read | 'Smelling like a true icon': Kourtney Kardashian's latest slow-mo

Kourtney Kardashian's galaxy style transparent dress

Posing for a Kardashian family shoot, Kourtney Kardashian stunned in galaxy style transparent long straight gown. The dress was netted with star design. She wore stylish black bikini lingerie.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian posts about stretch marks: Netizens react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.