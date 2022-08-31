Kourtney Kardashian Trolled For Minerals, Chemicals Fuss While Promoting Skincare Collab

Kourtney Kardashian recently faced backlash on social media after she claimed that people's skin deserved minerals and not chemicals. This came shortly after the founder of The Poosh collaborated with AlkaGlam and her lifestyle brand to launch her first skincare product. Kourtney didn't appear to understand that minerals are fundamentally the same thing because they are composed of the same chemical elements.

Kourtney Kardashian trolled for not knowing difference between minerals & chemicals

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kourtney had written, "Your skin deserves minerals, not chemicals", BuzzFeed reported. It is pertinent to note that the tweet was immediately taken down by the American socialite. Netizens were quick to point out the celebrity's lack of science skills and trolled The Kardashians fame actor over the same. A netizen took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Minerals are chemical compounds… so tired of this “natural is better” bulls**t. Do you know what else is natural? Cyanide, arsenic, snake venom, mercury, formaldehyde, asbestos, tobacco, E. Coli, poison ivy… I mean do I need to go on?"

Minerals are chemical compounds… so tired of this “natural is better” bullshit. You know what else is natural? Cyanide, arsenic, snake venom, mercury, formaldehyde, asbestos, tobacco, E. Coli, poison ivy… I mean do I need to go on? — 🖤 (@SparKiley) August 29, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, "Chemist here, minerals are indeed chemicals, even water is a chemical... food is a chemical... before speaking you should count to 10". Another person commented, "$95 for a spray bottle of water. AYFKM? And if you actually go to the @pooshdotcom website and read the blurb it is full to the brim of terms taken from chemistry to make a big word salad pretending minerals are not chemicals. What a ton of crap. Un-fu**in-believable bull**it."

Chemist here, minerals are indeed chemicals, even water is a chemical... food is a chemical... before speaking you shoild count to 10 — TheChemist3.0 🗿七七 (@0Thechemist3) August 30, 2022

A person asked, "If you don’t know that minerals are chemicals, how can you know what chemicals are good or bad? At least she knows marketing. —A thought from your resident chemical engineer and FDA standard expert."

If you don’t know that minerals are chemicals, how can you know what chemicals are good or bad? At least she knows marketing. —A thought from your resident chemical engineer and FDA standard expert. — Slightly Nappy Kid LAROI (@jcbmfcsby) August 29, 2022

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash