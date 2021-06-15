Kourtney Kardashian Trolls Mother, Kris Jenner Over Her 'beware' Note Stuck On Door

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on June 15 to mock Kris Jenner over her door note. She posted a picture of her door note with her name on it. The note read, "Hey you, yes you! If you take even one thing out of this room without telling me, there will be HUGE consequences. BEWARE". Kourtney mocked Kris Jenner as she tagged her and wrote, "let me know if you know what I took, ok?" Kris Jenner reshared her story but didn't comment on what Kourtney said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner share a good bond with each other. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kourtney Kardashian shared an old picture with her mother and posted a heartfelt note with it. Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day @krisjenner !! For all that you’ve taught us, for the lessons, the laughs, for every single second, I love you so much and am so grateful for you." Check out Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post.

When Kris Jenner forgot Kourtney's first photoshoot

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in January 2021, the makers had shown how Kourtney Kardashian reacted after her mother Kris Jenner had forgotten about her first photoshoot. The video of the episode went viral on the internet as fans reacted to the same. The video showcased Kris Jenner calling Khloe and telling her that she was in a really bad mood as she had forgotten about Kourtney’s shoot. Later, Khloe had gone to the place where Kourtney was supposed to shoot. “Don’t worry about mom. Focus on your photoshoot. I’m gonna be so much more inspirational than mom could ever be. Mom would try to jump in your photos,” Khloe had told Kourtney.

However, Khloe was aware that Kourtney is totally pissed off at her mom. Khloe had remarked that once someone ticks her off, there’s no turning back. “I’m glad that Khloe’s here but that doesn’t take a place of my mom and I’m never gonna forgive her for this and I’ll never get over it,” Kourtney had told herself.

Kris had then mentioned that it felt like crying as she knew Kourtney was so mad at her and that she was actually afraid to call her back. “When she gets mad, she gets really mad,” Jenner had asserted. In the last shots, Kourtney was seen ignoring her mother’s calls and had refrained from having a conversation with her.

Image: Kourtney Kardashian/ Kris Jenner Instagram

