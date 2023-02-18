Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Engaged? Diamond Ring Sparks Rumours

Celebrity Kris Jenner has sparked rumours of her engagement with boyfriend Corey Gamble after she posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle flaunting a ring. Jenner and Gamble have been dating since 2014.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram and posted pictures on her Instagram story. In the pictures, she was seen getting cosy with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. However, in one of the pictures, she donned a massive diamond ring on her ring finger. Jenner posted the pictures without a caption, which led fans to speculate about Jenner and Corey’s relationship status.

Check out the screenshots of her Instagram story:

Over on Reddit, one fan asked “Did you see Kris’ latest Instagram story? A new ring from him? Engaged?” Others similarly voiced themselves, leading to speculations about her engagement.

Jenner’s ring is composed of a band with a diamond sitting atop it. The rumours of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble being engaged are not necessarily news, as the pair also made headlines last year. Khloé Kardashian pointed out that Kris Jenner was rocking a diamond ring on her ring finger, though nothing came from them.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble first became noticed in 2014 after Kris Jenner’s popular divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2015, Kim Kardashian urged Kris Jenner to confess to the camera after expressing her concerns over the new relationship.

However, the pair made their relationship on an Instagram official in 2015. Despite several rumours of Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner breaking up throughout the years, the pair have shown it once and again on Instagram that they remain together.