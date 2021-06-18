Kris Jenner Reveals Who The 'easiest' And The 'hardest' Daughter To Deal With Is; Watch

Momager Kris Jenner recently revealed who is the “hardest” daughter to work with and the “easiest” one to manage. She also honestly explained why it was so and didn’t base her opinion on favourites. Read ahead to know about what Kris had to say about her daughters.

Kris Jenner reveals who is the "easiest" and "hardest" child to manager

Appearing in the KUWTK reunion, host Andy Cohen asked the momager about secrets on her family-run empire, including which daughter is the easiest and difficult to work with. Andy said, “Which of the kids is easiest to manage and who is the hardest to manage?” All the sisters started saying that it was a good question. Kris said that she is going to answer honestly and Kim K said that’s what they needed. Before her reply, Kourtney prompted that she is the hardest.

Speaking ahead, Kris said that according to her, Kendall Jenner is the easiest and she is the kid who at 7 would put herself to bed every night and say, “I’m done for the day mommy, my room is clean” to which Kendall replied that she is “very independent.” As far as the hardest child is concerned, Kris admitted that it is her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney agreed, explaining, "I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really into doing. My answer is no for most things and if it's gonna be yes, I want to know every detail of what I'm gonna be asked of." Have a look at the clip below.

Apart from this, Andy asked if Kris is the "devilish mastermind" social media has sometimes made her out to be and she denied the same. Explaining her point of view of a manager, she said that a manager is someone who organises all the chaos and tries to come up with some great ideas and work together, collaborating with the kids. Both Kendall Jenner and Kim K came to her defence and said that their mom has never leaked stories to the press or manufactured drama for her family's gain. Kim said that it bugs her when something tragic happens and netizens say that Kris Jenner was behind all of it.

(IMAGE: KRIS JENNER'S INSTAGRAM)

