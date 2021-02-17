Kris Jenner Shares Inside Pictures, Videos From Stormi's Big Birthday Bash | Watch

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi turned 3 on February 3. The makeup mogul went all out to celebrate her daughters' birthday. Stormi's grandmother and Kylie's mother Kris Jenner revealed Stormi's extravagant Frozen-themed birthday cake.

Stormi's Frozen cake for her birthday

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram stories to reveal her "spoiled" granddaughter, Stormi's birthday cake. She shared a video in which we can see there were several fondant cakes that individually spelt out Stormi's name. Each cake was decorated beautifully and had details of characters from the movie Frozen. The cake was also decorated with flowers and snowflakes. Along with the video, Kris wrote, "Such beautiful details!! Thank you @crumbles_patisserie for Stormi's cake." Take a look at Kris's Instagram story below:

Stormi's 3rd birthday bash details

Though Kylie couldn't celebrate her daughters' birthday the traditional way due to the ongoing pandemic, she and Travis did not leave any stone unturned to make her birthday special. Her birthday celebration had everything a child could dream of including an ice cream cart and a candy shop. The party was attended by all of Stormi's cousins. Kylie had recently posted a story on Instagram giving us a glimpse of her daughters' shoe collection. She captioned the snap with "My girl is so spoiled."

Kylie Jenner's Net Worth

Kylie Jenner stepped into the limelight with the popular reality TV Show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was just 10 years old. She grew up with cameras around her watching her every move. Kylie struck gold after she launched her cosmetic company 'Kylie Cosmetics' in 2015 and since then she has never looked back. Kylie recently launched Kylie Skincare which was sold out as soon as it became live on her website.

Kylie Jenner was crowned as The World's Youngest Self-made Billionaire by Forbes magazine in 2019. According to Forbes magazine, Kylie's net worth is around $1 billion as of 2021. She earns roughly around $40 – $100 million from her cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. In 2019, Kylie sold 51% of her company shares to a big cosmetic company for $600 million. Kylie Jenner managed to make it to Forbes’ 2021 'World’s Youngest Billionaires' list two times in a row.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

