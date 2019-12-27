The Debate
Kristen Bell Reveals The Best Gift She Received This Christmas And It's Adorable

Hollywood News

Kristen Bell revealed what gifts really matter to her and how she treasures, them above anything else in the world, Read further ahead to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
kristen bell

Kristen Bell recently revealed in an interview with a popular magazine that she prefers the gift cards her children make her on Christmas, rather than any other expensive belongings. The Hollywood actor revealed that when it comes to gifts, she prefers receiving homemade ones. Her daughters Lincoln who is six and Delta who is five often make her cards and the actor loves to preserve them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

  • Kristen Bell poses for a picture with a girl in association with Hello Bello 

Also Read | Frozen 2: Kristen Bell And Jimmy Fallon Sing Frozen 2 Song

THIS is the best gift Kristen Bell has received!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

  • Kristen shares the news of two Golden Globe nominations for Frozen 2 

Also Read | Kristen Bell Returning As Narrator For 'Gossip Girl' Reboot

The actor said that she often gets a lot of those cards as presents for various occasions. She keeps them as memories and takes good care of them. She expressed that to many people the cards may seem like junk but to her, they are her prized possession. She said that to her they are masterpieces in their own specific way. The actor remarked that her children usually just stick things together and just shows how creative they really are.

Also Read | Kristen Bell Returning As Narrator For 'Gossip Girl' Reboot

She mentioned that she gifted her friend a book who has been planning a bike trip. She gifted her friend her favourite book titled, East of Eden. The actor admitted that she has sent the book around to several members of the family. She has also inscribed a few graffiti artworks inside the books along with a few love notes. The actor seemed very pleased with the gifts she received and gave out this festive season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

  • Kristen Bell visits a children's hospital for a special screening of Frozen 2

Also Read | Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Forgot Their Wedding Anniversary

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

  • Kristen Bell celebrates birthday with children from baby 2 baby

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
