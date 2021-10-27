Kristen Stewart Reveals Having A 'spooky Moment' While Shooting For 'Spencer'

As the American actor, Kristen Stewart recently walked in style at the Los Angeles premiere of her much-awaited movie, Spencer, she talked about her experience of wearing the replica of Royal's wedding dress.

Kristen Stewart will be essaying the lead role of the Princess of Wales, Diana, and will follow her life revealing how she ended her marriage with Prince Charles and left the British Royal family.

Kristen Stewart stuns at the Spencer LA premiere

SPENCER Hollywood premiere was a right Royal affair with stars Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, director Pablo Larraín, producer Juan de Dios Larraín, and production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas.



While speaking to ET's Lauren Zima at the Los Angeles premiere, Kristen Stewart opened up about how wearing the royal's wedding dress replica became a "spooky" moment for her and recalled that when she put the dress on, it was embedded in a montage that kind of flashed her life before her. Stating further, she also mentioned that even though the movie took place over a three-day period and even though she played her as a speculatively 29, 30-year-old person, they still wanted to give a taste of the scope of her life. "Kind of touch on every part, even if it was in kind of lyrical dance. And the wedding dress is embedded in that montage and putting that on was a spooky day", she added.

The Twilight actor further recalled the wedding scene and stated that she didn't have to perform that scene but only shoot for one walk outside the castle. She further spoke about how the director of the film, Pablo Larraín asked her to take everything she learned from that day. "I was like, 'Wait, but this is so particular.' This actually does land on a very precise day of her life and [the director Pablo Larraín] was like, 'Take everything you learned about that day, all of your emotional responses that you have accumulated, put them all right here. What does it feel like to believe in an ideal that then becomes very, very apparently farcical? It's kind of just like, let your heart break in a moment.", she said. I was like, 'OK got it. Let's go", she added.

Spencer has been slated to have a theatrical release in the United Kingdom and the United States on 5 November 2021. Apart from Stewart, the other cast members of the movie will include Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Alistair Gregory, Sean Harris as Darren McGrady, Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Jack Nielen as Prince William, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, and many more.

