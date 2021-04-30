Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen had starred in the 2012 adventure drama film On the Road, with an ensemble cast. It was based on Jack Kerouac's 1957 novel of the same name. Now, the two actors will be teaming up again for an all-star science fiction movie.

Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen to star in David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future'

Deadline has reported that David Cronenberg is all set to make his return as a director with Crimes of the Future, which he also wrote. The sci-fi thriller from Neon and Serendipity Point Films has tapped Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, and Léa Seydoux as the lead stars. Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski are also joining the cast.

David Cronenberg's Crimes Of The Future takes place in a not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its artificial surroundings. This evolution changes humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, converting their biological structure. While some embrace the limitless capacity of trans-humanism, others attempt to stop it. Either way, “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome” is spreading fast.

A popular performance artist, Saul Tenser gets AES, which results in the development of new and unexpected organs in his body. Along with his partner Caprice, Tenser has turned the removal of these organs into a source of entertainment for his loyal followers to watch in real-time theatre. But with both the government and a strange subculture taking note, Tenser is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all.

Crimes of the Future will mark the fourth collaboration between David Cronenberg and Viggo Mortensen. The director previously ventured with the actor simultaneously on three films released in 2005, 2007, and 2011. The films were action-thriller A History of Violence, gangster Eastern Promises, and historical A Dangerous Method. Cronenberg last directed Maps to the Stars in 2014.

Kristen Stewart was recently seen in the critically acclaimed romantic comedy-drama Happiest Season. She will soon be seen Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer, a drama film by Pablo Larrain, written by Steven Knight. The biographical project is scheduled to arrive in late 2021.

