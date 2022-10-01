Kriti Sanon Wishes Coffee Lovers On World Coffee Day With A Funny Video; Watch

On the occasion of World Coffee Day, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon headed to her social media space and wished all the coffee lovers with a fun quirky video. World Coffee Day is celebrated to mark the diversity, excellence, and enthusiasm of the coffee industry. It is a chance for coffee enthusiasts to spread their enthusiasm for the brew and show their support for the numerous farmers whose lives depend on the aromatic commodity.

Kriti Sanon wishes coffee lovers on World Coffee Day

On Saturday, Sanon headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a short quirky video in which she could be seen enjoying her coffee. In the video, the Mimi actor could be seen shooting right outside her vanity van and she undeniably looks pretty in a white-coloured top teamed up with floral printed shorts.

The clip shows Kriti holding a pink-coloured coffee mug in her hand as she dances to a tune. Later, a person steps out of a vanity van and interrupts her, stating that it's her 5th cup of coffee since morning. Watch the video here:

Sharing the video, the 32-year-old wrote in the caption, "To all Coffee Lovers! Happy World Coffee Day Introducing debutant @aasifahmedofficial! Wait for the bloopers.. coming up next!"

Later, the actor also dropped a blooper video of the same, mentioning, "When you have a debutant on set.. you gotta be patient and.. protect yourself too! Presenting Bloopers with @aasifahmedofficial #WorldCoffeeDay."

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Apart from this, she will also star next to Prabhas in Adipurush, which is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023. She also has Ganapath: Part 1 and Shehzaada in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon