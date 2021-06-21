'KUWTK' Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Rubbishes Botox Rumours, Admits Getting 'nose Job' Done

The much-awaited part two of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion premiered on E! this Sunday, i.e. June 20, 2021. In the sit-down episode, hosted by renowned talk show host Andy Cohen, Khloe Kardashian addressed the plastic surgery reports that have been doing rounds for years now. In her conversation with Andy, the co-founder of Good American rubbished all the botox rumours and revealed that she's only had "one nose job".

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her "nose job" on the KUWTK reunion episode

Khloe Kardashian's nose job recently made headlines after she opened up about the same on the reunion episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians final season. In part two episode of the KUWTK reunion special, host Andy asked Khloe about one thing that has been written about her over the years but is not true. In her response, the 36-year-old American socialite said, "Well, for me, everyone says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant. But I've had one nose job."

Elaborating on the same, Khloe added, "And everyone gets so upset. Like, why don't I talk about it? No one's ever asked me. You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox." She also spoke about being "very secure" about her appearance before she starred in KUWTK. However, it soon turned into insecurities because of the public's opinion of her. Speaking about the same, Tristan Thompson's ladylove stated, "When the show first started, I was very secure. Very secure. And then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then, I think recently, I've now become insecure again."

During the reunion, Khloe Kardashian also shed some light on her relationship with Tristain and revealed whether she'll be able to trust the NBA player amid the ongoing cheating rumours. The beloved mother of True Thompson explained, "I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way." She told Andy, "I just have to trust. I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else"

Watch a recap of KUWTK reunion special part 2 below:

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

