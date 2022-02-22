Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Boy Wolf Webster's Middle Name Revealed; Details Inside

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott embraced parenthood once again after welcoming a baby boy in the first week of February. Just hours after his birth, Kylie Jenner took to social media to unveil the name of her second child, Wolf Webster. Now, a report by Just Jared has revealed the middle name of the newborn. Surprisingly, it has a deep connection with rapper Travis Scott's real name.

What is Kylie Jenner's son's middle name?

Fans already know that the Antidote rapper goes by the stage name Tavis Scott. Previously, the musician has explained that his stage name was derived from the mixture of his favorite uncle's first name and his idol Kid Cudi. For those unaware, Cudi's real name is Scott Mescudi. The Astroworld fame's real name is actually Jacques Bermon Webster II. Now, Just Jared reports that the birth certificate of their baby boy has his full name as 'Wolf Jacques Webster'.

The couple appears to have used Scott's birth name as Wolf's middle name. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. To note, their firstborn, daughter Stormi doesn't have a middle name. She only goes by 'Stormi Webster'.

Stormi and Wolf's uncanny similarity

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Wolf's grandmom Kris Jenner explained that he looked exactly like Stormi at the time of his birth. She stated, "When he came out, it was like, There's Stormi being born all over again!" Ever since the birth of Wolf, the celebrity parent Kylie and Travis has taken keen measures to protect the identity of their newborn. The duo hasn't revealed the face of their baby boy. Previously a source close to the couple also told E! News that Wolf Webster looks more like his dad Travis. This can only be confirmed once Kylie and Travis Scott unveil their baby's face.

To mark the arrival of their child, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a monochrome photo of her baby's little hand. She used her son's birth date to caption the post with a blue heart emoticon. Check out the photo here: