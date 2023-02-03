Kylie Jenner Celebrates Son Aire's First Birthday; Pens Emotional Note

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle, marking her son Aire's first birthday. The American media personality, on Friday, shared a montage of many adorable moments she shared with Aire since his birth in 2022.

Sharing the video, Kylie wrote, "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

In the video, Kylie can be seen cuddling Aire on various occasions. The post was soon flooded with various comments from many of Kylie's friends and followers. The post, so far, has gained over nine million likes.

Check out a screenshot of the video below:

When Kylie announced her son's name

A week ago, Kylie shared first pictures of her son and also revealed his name - Aire. She even shared how to pronounce her son's name, which is - Air.

Sharing a set of pictures with her son on her Instagram handle, Kylie wrote, 'AIRE' with a white heart.

Previously, Jenner along with her partner Travis Scott had announced her son's name - Wolf. However, the name had a short shelf life as the couple that the name didn't seem like their son.

In March last year, Jenner on Instagram said, "FYI our son's name is not Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Check out the first pictures of Aire here:

Kylie Jenner welcomed son Aire in 2022

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed Aire on February 2, 2022. The couple also has a four-year old daughter - Stormi Webster. Jenner and Scott kept their son's identity private until Kylie shared his first pictures last week.